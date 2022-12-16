JOPLIN, Mo. — The 2nd oldest cemetery in Jasper County received an annual holiday and honorable touch. Wreaths were placed on each of the veterans’ headstones inside Peace Church Cemetery.

It’s something done every year by members of the American Legion and the Peace Church Cemetery Association. The groups also place American flags on headstones on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

“Because I think it’s extremely important to remember all veterans, and there’s about 25 or 26 veterans buried in this field that we know of. Jim Beeler, who’s the director of this cemetery, says there’s more here, but they don’t where the graves are for sure. They know they’ve been buried here, just are not sure where the graves are yet,” said Bob Harrington, Joplin American Legion Post 13.

Evergreen wreaths were used, because the evergreen is a symbol of strength.