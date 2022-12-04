JOPLIN, Mo. — The Christmas season is in full swing for a local church.

This weekend, James River Church in Joplin held its annual “James River Christmas” event.

The performance was full of music, goats, donkeys, camels, and Santa Claus, of course.

It was actually a weekend full of performances, taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

“We just want people to walk away feeling a sense of joy, feeling a sense of purpose, and honestly just get to know that Jesus is the reason for the season. We really feel we like we do that for bringing joy into the room, bringing excitement and fun through the elements of the production. Things like that. We also have Santa! So Santa comes, kids can take pictures with him, and it’s really just an all-around family event,” said Alex McDowell, Assistant Pastor Joplin Campus.

McDowell says the event was held at all of the James River Church locations in Southwest Missouri.