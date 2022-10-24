JOPLIN, Mo. — Technology is giving a local court system more options to keep track of suspects released from custody.

“It’s a form of electronic monitoring,” said Erik Theis, Jasper County Court Administrator.

But instead of using an ankle monitor, this is an app downloaded on a suspect’s phone, called “Repath.”

“One of the options is just a basic court reminder, reminding them that they need to come to court just like we do when we get done with this appointment or or doctor’s appointments very similar in nature, then wait the next step is curfew,” said Theis.

Restricting the times someone can be out and about. The most restrictive level uses GPS and biometrics.

“Periodically throughout the day, it sends a notification to the phone, that they need to take a picture of themselves. If they don’t, obviously, that’s a violation,” added Theis.

The app can set exclusions based on the alleged crime.

“It could be a potential and alleged victim, possibly ‘Hey, we don’t want you contacting this person’. It could be their house. It could be a business. It could be a lot of and what will often happen we the judge will even say ‘Hey, you’re allowed to only go to work and to see your attorney’,” said Larry Stout, Jasper County Pretrial Release Program.

It’s only for non-violent offenders, with sometimes surprising results.

“They realize this is something that is helping me out. They they see a benefit in it. I’m someone hold me accountable. I’ve been thanked, believe it or not,” said Stout.

And the benefit can extend beyond an individuals court case, think a recovering drug addict.

“Especially when they’re first in recovery. And they’re also involved in the criminal justice system. They have to relearn how to live and having those systems that keep them accountable for where they are, because we can watch,” said Teddy Steen, Ascent Recovery Executive Director.

There are currently about three dozen individuals in the program.