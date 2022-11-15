JOPLIN, Mo. — Today is “America Recycles Day.”

At the “Joplin Recycling Center”, they’ve collected more than 300 tons of recyclables this year.

55 tons of paper, 26 tons of metal, and 86 tons of glass.

The top numbers come from cardboard, 96 tons this year.

It’s also received a large number of batteries and electronics, and can even handle some of your holiday kitchen cleanups.

“We also have you can bring your oil in here that you’ve cooked with, we have a container for that. So if you’re going to deep fry a turkey next week, save that grease. Bring it in, into the recycling center,” Lynden Lawson, Joplin Asst. Public Works Director.

The recycling center is just East of Maiden Lane off West “A” Street.

It’s open six hours a day, Tuesday through Saturday.