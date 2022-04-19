JOPLIN, Mo. — Do you want to be a Ram… or a Sun Devil… or a Lion? Just a few of the university mascots covered by the Amazon Prime show “The College Tour” — a show taping in Joplin this week.

It is the Lions of Missouri Southern… And specifically the student experience.

“You know you feel like such a minute part of the United States,” said Zach Bergmann, MSSU Student.

But Zach Bergmann will be sharing what it means to be a Lion on a much bigger scale. He’s part of the taping of “The College Experience” highlighting MSSU.

“Imagine 10 stories from real students telling their authentic stories so you’re going to learn about the immersive, the hands on experience,” said Alex Boylan, “The College Tour.”

Ranging from the crime scene and cadaver labs in the Criminal Justice building to the medical version in Health Sciences. Missouri Southern showcased to thousands of potential students, according to show creator Alex Boylan.

“The next Lions, the future Lions of this university are getting a chance to see this university, learn about this university, from real current students and their authentic stories”

This is the sixth season for the show, highlighting universities around the country. The goal, says Boylan, to make it easier on college bound students.

“The average college trip for a family outside of the region’s $2,500. So now students get to sit back, whether they’re watching on their phone and watching on Amazon Prime,” added Boylan.

Southern is happy to host the crew and excited about what comes next.

“I think that this is going to open up many opportunities for Missouri Southern and hopefully attract students from more than just the Four State area. That’s our goal,” said MSSU Admissions.

Boylan developed the show concept after his own niece had trouble picking a college.

Episode number three solved that – pointing her to Arizona State University and the Starbucks scholarship.

When will that episode be ready to stream? The process takes about six months, so at the end of the year.