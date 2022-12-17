AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Santa has been very busy today, making his rounds to different community events.

This afternoon, he and his elves were spotted at the “Village of Airport Drive” office.

Free photos of families and kiddos were taken and emailed to families, all free of charge, making for the perfect Christmas cards.

Of course, there were plenty of festive snacks for all to enjoy.

It’s a simple, but fun way to interact with the community.

“Sergeant Tom Crawsley and Deputy Justin Henry invited Santa to come to our municipal building today to visit with kids. The village likes to host events that everyone can attend to build community unity,” said Sue Hirshey, Village Clerk of the Village Of Airport Drive.

Santa and his elf even stood out in the cold to wave at cars, spreading Christmas cheer to all.