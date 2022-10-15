JOPLIN, Mo. — Nearly 200 dedicated their Saturday to help create mental health awareness.

Today, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted the “5th Annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk” at Landreth Park in Joplin.

This event happens every year with the goal of remembering loved one who’s lives were lost to suicide and other mental health struggles.

The morning started off with groups sharing resources and listening to speakers tell their stories. There were also several raffle baskets to help fundraise for more education, outreach and local resources.

Later this afternoon, the walk began all throughout Joplin.

“It’s bringing light into that darkness and helping, trying to help those that are in that darkness, get out of it,” said Phyllis Blackwelder, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“Over a course of our lifetime, over 50% of us will have been exposed in some way to suicide. So, this is just a day of bringing that community of individuals with lived experience, and other people who care about mental health and suicide, together,” Jacque Christmas, Volunteer.

The groups raised nearly $10,000 just today, and all the proceeds from today’s event will go to providing more educational mental health resources, both locally and across the state.



If you would like to learn more about the organization, and local resources, you can visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website here.