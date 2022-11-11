Invited guests attend a special opening reception of the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex

JOPLIN, Mo. — A few hundred people, maybe more, got a sneak peek inside Joplin’s new “Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex” tonight (11/11).

The official grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 12th starting at noon.

The day will feature a number of performances from local choirs, theatre troupes, and dance studios.

There will also be self-guided tours throughout the day, along with art activities and even food trucks outside.

Tonight’s private gathering gave a number of donors and dignitaries an early look at the multi-million dollar performing arts center and new home for “Connect2Culture” and the “George A. Spiva Center For The Arts.“

You’ll find a full list of activities, HERE that are planned for tomorrow’s grand opening celebration of the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex.