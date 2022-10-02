JOPLIN, Mo. — Some colorful threads became beautiful accessories today.

The Fiber Folks of Southwest Missouri were working hard today at the Joplin Public Library.

Using wooden rigid heddle looms, members were making anything from scarves to Christmas pillows.

They use different kinds of materials blended together to create the desired texture.

Some even used wool from their own alpacas at home.

“Lots of us just do this because we love it. We have fun, um, it’s endlessly creative,” said Colleen Brooks, Vice President, Fiber Guild. “I make wonderful gifts for people, um, so it’s just fun, It’s a great hobby.”

And even if you’ve never touched a loom before, the group encourages others to get involved.

They meet on the first Sunday of each month at 2pm in the Joplin Public Library.