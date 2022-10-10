JOPLIN, Mo. — It may feel like everything in life is getting more and more expensive, but the City of Joplin is still boasting the cost of living, well below other areas.

Despite the rising cost of virtually every facet of life, there’s still some positive news when it comes to the cost of living in Joplin.

According to the website, “Doxo.com”, the average household expenses in Joplin are nearly 29 percent lower than the national average.

Those figures include things like cost of rent, mortgage, car loans and insurance, as well as health and life insurance, utilities, cable, satellite and cell service.

“In a lot of those categories Joplin is still in an affordable position and people can afford to live here and do those things that they enjoy doing as far as improving their quality of life,” said Erin Slifka, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Marketing & Public Relations.

But it’s not just cheaper to live here than other places in the country. It’s cheaper to live here than other places in the same state, where the expense of living are more than 16 percent less than the statewide average.

Erin Slifka says out-of-state home buyers know they can get more house for their dollar here, but are pleasantly surprised at how much less the cost of other expenses are.

“They are surprised at the cost of living and the affordability of all of it, with uh groceries and transportation and the time it takes to get from point A to point B and also just the kindness that everybody here is in this area,” said Slifka.

You can see the study for yourself on Doxo’s website.