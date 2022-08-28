JOPLIN, Mo. — Fellowship and new connections were the priorities of one local church this afternoon.

The “Forest Park Church” in Joplin invited the community for hot dogs, ice-cream and a bounce house.

Rain showers stopped just in time for everyone to visit outside together after the church service.

Church officials say now is the perfect time to get connected with the community.

They say it’s especially important to make sure local college students have an opportunity to make a church family.

“People can meet people that they didn’t know, it’s a big church, it’s a big community. We have different services, so, it’s an opportunity for them to connect, to meet people that they didn’t know before and maybe some that they see a lot and they just don’t know who they are,” said Melissa Rutlidge, Discipleship Minister.

The event ended today with several baptisms, all at Shoal Creek in Joplin.