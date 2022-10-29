JOPLIN, Mo. — If you drove down Broadway Street in Joplin today, you likely saw some dancing.

“The Rock Coalition Center” is one group made up of several local organizations.

Today the group shared its new community center on Broadway Street with a grand opening block party celebration.

Kids danced and displayed their favorite Halloween costumes on a hay ride while adults were grilling the food, all to celebrate the group’s efforts.

“The Rock Coalition Community Center” is in the east side of Joplin, a place rich in the city’s black history.

“East Town was one of the original areas that most black people lived in. And so, it’s kind of started with that foundation, but we’re also looking to grow you know, leaders in the black community, both in politics and business. Try to increase voting and you know, things like that, so really, just trying to give back to the community, trying to preserve the history and really unite and work together as one to have a bigger voice,” said Serita Eldridge, The Rock Center Coalition.

The new community center will serve as a meeting space as well as for new programs that will start next year.