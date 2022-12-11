JOPLIN, Mo. — There was a holiday dance performance given to the community today in Joplin.

The “Post Art Library” organization hosted its 7th Annual Holiday Tea Event this afternoon at the “Joplin Public Library.”

It’s a way to honor the group’s benefactors, Dr. Post and Mrs. Post, each year.

Today’s fun involved snacks and drinks and a festive performance by “Midwest Regional Ballet”, all completely free to the community.

“It’s just our way of saying thank you to the people who support us all year long by coming to the library or coming to our other events that we do off-site. And it’s just a fun way to celebrate the holiday time with them,” said Jill Halbach, Executive Director, Post Art Library.

This event is held each year in December and always includes a holiday performance for the community to enjoy.