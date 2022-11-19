JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “Empire Market” might look a little different this time of year.

Saturday morning kicked off the “5th Annual Holiday Market” at the Empire Market on 4th Street.

10 additional holiday vendors will offer a variety of gift options every Saturday morning, including Christmas Eve.

Vendors might even wrap your gifts for you.

“You are buying something from a person who made that thing. They put, you know, the time and the effort and the energy into making that thing, so it’s very personal it’s very unique and great, great gift items,” said Lindsay Gagnon, Director, Empire Market.

Holiday Market hours are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information on holiday vendors, or to order your Thanksgiving pies for pickup, you can visit the Empire Market’s Facebook page, here.