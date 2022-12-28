JOPLIN, Mo. — Applications are now available for the 57th annual “Citizen Police Academy” through the “Joplin Police Department.”

The free, hands-on, interactive 14-week program runs from February 2nd to May 4th.

Three-hour sessions will be held every Thursday night, and are taught by police officers.

Topics covered include crime scene investigations, “DWI” enforcement, “SWAT” operations, and an introduction to the K-9 unit.

Applicants must be 21 years or older, and must also pass a background check.

Applications can be picked up at the front desk of “JPD.”

You can also visit the Joplin Police Department’s website, here.