KSNF/KODE — Today, the 52nd Annual Joplin Christmas Parade kicks off from 20th Street at 6:00 PM where it will proceed north on Main Street.

Downtown is set to turn into “Candy Land” as hundreds of Freeman Health System volunteers work to transform the area for the occasion. Funds from this year’s parade will go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

A total of 109 floats and 5 marching bands are set to greet paradegoers this evening making this parade one of the largest in the history of the event!

Parade judges will be located at 8th & Main. They are: Paula Baker, Joplin Mayor Doug Lawson, Dr. Ryan Longnecker, Dr. John Cox and Vicki Cox.

Living Well‘s very own, Shelby Neely and Gary Bandy, will be LIVE from the celebration!

Our live player above will carry the parade tonight at 6PM!

Parking

The Joplin Police Department had this to say on what to do if you plan on parking downtown tonight:

@ 3:30 PM , Main St. will close from 15th St. to 26 St.

, Main St. will close from 15th St. to 26 St. @ 4:00 PM , No more parking on Main St. Violators will be towed 2nd, 7th, & 15th Streets will allow east & west traffic until 6PM

, No more parking on Main St. @ 6:00 PM, Main St. will shut down from 2nd St. to 26th St. for the parade start

