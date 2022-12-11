JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of bikers spent their morning bowling for a good cause.

Eight biker groups from the Four States made it to “Carl Richard’s 4th Street Bowl” in Joplin for the “4th Annual Biker Bowl” tournament.

It’s hosted each year by the “Prodigal Son Motorcycle Ministry” as a way to fundraise for their “Shop with a Biker Campaign.”

In the past years, the groups have raised about $1,500 from entry fees, but this year the goal is $2,500.

After the money is collected, the groups take local kids shopping for Christmas gifts.

“We try to help them cover the basics first. Socks, underwear, jacket. And then we’ll, whatever you want, go get. Nine times out of ten, our gift cards, we buy our gift cards in 100 dollar amounts, nine times out of ten, most of us will spend 120, 130, 150 dollars, you know, above and beyond out of our own pocket to help these kids out,” said Jason Helmer “Caveman”, Prodigal Son Motorcycle Ministry.

The group hopes to take 25 kiddos shopping this year, sometime before Christmas.

The event is always held on the second Sunday in December and you don’t have to be a biker to join in the bowling fun.

To join in next year’s tournament, you can reach out to the “Prodigal Son Motorcycle Ministry” on Facebook.