JOPLIN, Mo. — After more than 3 decades, Joplin’s Veterans Day Parade is still going strong.

This morning marked the “35th Annual Joplin Community Veterans Day Parade,” hosted by the “American Legion Post 13.”

Nearly 60 local groups and organizations participated in the parade to honor the men and women who have served our country.

Despite freezing temperatures, community members still made it out to support our local veterans.

“I think it just makes the veterans very, very proud and that I think it shows a great deal of pride from the community that they actually respect what the veterans have done and to be a part of it. And as the American Legion, you know, our motto is ‘veterans continuing to serve,’ so it gives us that opportunity to do everything we can for our community,” said Bob Harrington, Commander, American Legion Post 13.

It all started near 15th Street and Main as everyone made their way toward City Hall.