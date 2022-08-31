JOPLIN, Mo. — With the installation of a new concrete culvert at 32nd Street and Crane drive completed, the 32nd Street widening project is now moving on to the next phase of construction.

Starting Thursday, September 1st the road closure on 32nd St. will be extended from Crane Drive to the west side of Iron Gates Road / Arbor Road. This will include the closure of the intersection of Day Road and 32nd Street.

This is the third closure of multiple closures occurring consecutively on different sections of 32nd Street. Detour routes are posted and access to local properties will be maintained at all times.

The contractor for the 32nd Street widening project is Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. This improvement will widen 32nd Street, from Schifferdecker Avenue west to Central City Road. The design includes adding a center lane and constructing a sidewalk-shared use path. The $8 million project is funded through the 3/8 cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax approved by voters in 2014.