JOPLIN, Mo. — A very special campaign for the “Ronald McDonald House of the Four States” kicked off Sunday evening.

Santa came in all the way from the North Pole to light the Ronald McDonald House’s 20-foot Christmas tree.

The 21st annual “Gift of Light, Gift of Love” tree lighting starts off a very special time of fundraising for Ronald McDonald House.

The goal this year is to raise $200,000.

Generous donors have already helped along the way, with $30,000 raised so far.

These funds make sure families can stay close to their children while receiving long-term treatment at our local hospitals.

“Gift of Light, Gift of Love is our big annual fundraiser that helps bring attention to what we do here. And we encourage people to give a gift of love by donating to the charity and helping us out throughout the year,” said Amanda Mitchell, Chair, Gift of Light, Gift of Love.

Those beautiful light displays will be lit up every evening until the New Year.

And if you’re interested in donating to the cause, you can visit the Ronald McDonald House website here.