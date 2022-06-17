JOPLIN, Mo. — A celebration was held this morning in a Walmart parking lot.

The 15th Street location reopened less than six months after the May 22nd tornado. That was ten years and seven months ago.

Today’s event featured dancing employees thanks to the store implemented Walmart Radio.

It also highlighted more than three months of renovations and changes inside, including more registers. There are now a total of 55.

These things, officials say, will help make the customer experience that much better.

“Trying to re-innovate and help increase, you know, the ease of shopping for the customer so that way they can get through more seamlessly,” said Ryan Simpson, Walmart Store 59, Manager.

“And when we think about it, we think about the community that came out to support us too. We saw the first responders, the Mayor here supporting us, also had Joplin Little League, the football, and also the cheerleaders. Man, a lot of support,” Terry Berry, Walmart Store 59, Academy Coach.

Today’s celebration also included food trucks and vendors.