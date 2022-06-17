JOPLIN, Mo. — She’s the brave little girl with a big dream.

11-year-old Maddy Clemens is from Joplin. In October of 2019, she began having knee pain that spread to both of her legs, and eventually, couldn’t stand or walk.

In January of 2020, she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Since then, she’s spent months in and out of the hospital getting treatment.

The California-based nonprofit Campaign One At A Time heard about her story and launched a fundraiser to fulfill her dream of going to Great Wolf Lodge in Kansas City. The plan is to go there in October, following her last round of chemotherapy.

“Well, I’ve always wanted to go to it because I, first of all, I love to swim and I love water parks. I have a goal to live life to the fullest and it’s just to make sure that my body is healthy and that I can just, like, be a kid for as long as I can,” said Clemens.

The fundraising goal for Maddy, through Campaign One At A Time, is $5,000.

Those wanting to help can find a link here.