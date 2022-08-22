JOPLIN, Mo. — An area health organization is the recipient of a donation from a local women’s group. “100 Women Who Care” has been donating money each quarter since April of 2017. This quarter’s donation went to the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri. Club members presented a check today in the amount of $3,7000.

“We’re using this for our Women’s Health Program and it’s going to help about 100 women with cervical and breast cancer screenings,” said Stephanie Brady, Exec. Dir., Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri.

“They were serving women who often put their health needs last among their family’s health needs and this program, their program for serving women is underfunded,” added Valerie Doerr, 100 Women Who Care.

This is the second time the group has chosen the clinic as its charity of the quarter, and the second time it’s supported the same program.

