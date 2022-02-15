JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of area women are doing their part to help kids and adults learn about nature.

The Jasper/Newton County chapter of “100 Women Who Care” donated nearly $3,000 to the Wildcat Glades Friends Group.

The gift will be used to purchase educational tools for the organization’s facilities in Wildcat Park in Joplin.

Funds from the check will go towards education tools and programs

“With this particular stream of funding we’ll be doing a lot of conservation education, a lot of community conservation education, that includes everything from Earth Day to Water Festival to Ghostly Glades here at Wildcat Park,” said Robin Standridge, Exec. Dir., Wildcat Glades Friends Group.

“100 Women Who Care” has donated nearly $35,000 to Joplin area nonprofits since the group formed back in 2018. The group selects a different 501(c)(3) organization to donate money to each quarter.

This donation is for the first quarter of this year.

