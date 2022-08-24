JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin program designed to encourage entrepreneurship is hitting the road. One Million Cups relocated from the usual meeting spot in Joplin, heading today to the Carthage Public Library. It also stopped in Carl Junction and has a future date set for Neosho. The free meet-up gives new business owners a chance to learn and network with others from the area.

Today’s program included the owner of the Carthage Olive Oil Company.

“I thought it was fantastic to get questions from entrepreneurs who are obviously at different stages in what they’ve been doing, but all of them much longer than I have been in business. So it was wonderful to hear what kinds of questions they asked and what kinds of suggestions they gave. That’s really helpful,” said Ceri Otero, Carthage Business Owner.

“I feel like people are getting more support and they know that it’s not only their community supporting them, but it’s, you know, all of the communities supporting them as well. It just really opened people’s eyes up to an event that we’re having in Joplin, that things that they didn’t know about,” said Jeana Gockley, One Million Cups.

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce launched the One Million Cups project more than a year ago.