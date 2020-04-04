Your changes in shopping are due to Governor Parson “Stay Home Missouri” Mandate

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday grocery stores across the state were braced for what was to come. A mandate of social distancing from Missouri Governor Mike Parson. In Friday’s 5:00 PM press briefing he mentioned March 21 was important closing some businesses, but it wasn’t right they didn’t limit social distance everywhere.

Now they will. Beginning this weekend at local grocery retail.

It is important to note the Governors “Stay Home Missouri” mandate overshadows all city and county ordinances. The Governor mentioned, if they want to make stricter rules for their communities then go ahead.

The mandate goes from Monday until April 24. But all local stores seem to be implementing it this weekend. It limits the amount of people inside the store compared to the square footage to allow for “social distancing”.

SECTION RELATING TO NUMBER ALLOWED INSIDE STORES

So how many people is that? According to Wal-Mart US EVP, Dacona Smith, “Starting Saturday, we will limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once. Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.”

There will only be one door open at the larger stores and a long que marked with social distance reminders and space. Associates will monitor the process.

Smith states, “Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis.

We’ll also institute one-way movement through our aisles next week in a number of our stores, using floor markers and direction from associates. We expect this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop.”

Friday at Dollar General, 1221 East 32nd, they told us that they would be limiting the number of people in thier store. One of our tipster friends, Rachel, looked at us and said, “that is ludicrous.”

Target also released a press release touting they will supply their employees in the coming weeks with protective masks etc for every shift.

The Joplin Target store will implement these social distance rules as well as all national Target locations.