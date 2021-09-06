You can meet the Magajupa Mine Alpacas, Labor Day Open House

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The alpacas of The Magajupa Mine Farm want to say hello! Monday, Labor Day, Open House from 11 – 5. Public is welcome. There will be alpaca fleece items on display. Kids can learn the steps in the process transforming fleece into wool, to create clothing and other uses.

Labor Day Open House at the Magajupa Mine

Monday, September 6th

11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

7548 East 20th Street, Joplin Mo. 📲 Click for google directions.

🎟 Admission is on a donation basis

“We will have feed to purchase to feed the alpacas.” – Magajupa Mine

📸 take pictures with the alpacas





USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

WHAT IS AN ALPACA? IT’S NOT A LLAMA.

“Adorable, docile and soft, alpacas are prized as pets and cattle around the world. Alpacas are domesticated versions of vicuñas, South American ruminants that live high in the Andes. Alpacas are related to llamas, which are domesticated versions of another wild Andean ruminant, the guanaco. While llamas are used as pack animals, alpacas are raised mainly for their soft wool.” — LIVE SCIENCE

CLICK HERE FOR LINK TO GOOGLE MAPS DIRECTIONS: 7548 EAST 20TH



CLICK EACH TO ENLARGE, THEN USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

GOOGLE STREET VIEW OF THE FRONT OF THE FARM ON EAST 20TH. CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE MAP DIRECTIONS. WATCH FOR PARKING DIRECTIONS.