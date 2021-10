JASPER COUNTY, Mo — Just before 10:30 p.m. reports of a wrong-way driver entering I-44 at Tara Motel, traveling east in the westbound lanes.

Multiple reports were received.

The passenger vehicle continued east in the west lanes to 21.8 mile marker where a head on collision occurred.

A Jasper County Deputy was rushing to to intercept the wrong way car when it occurred.

West bound I-44 must exit at 22, then detour to Cedar Road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Team was notified at 11 p.m.