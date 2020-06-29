Woman shot early Monday morning; Investigators launch death investigation

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A woman is dead in Jasper County and a man is in custody awaiting formal charges.

It happened in the early hours of Monday morning on a property to the east of Carl Junction.

On 6-29-20 at approximately 2:15 AM, Jasper County Deputies were called to the area of 10487 CR 270 in Carl Junction, in reference to a female victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim, Amanda Parker, 40, of Carl Junction, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Jeremiah Tyner, 23, of Carl Junction was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center in Carthage. Formal charges are pending.

Parker and Tyner were both staying at a residence at this location. The investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff Randee Kaiser