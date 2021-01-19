Woman Rushed to Hospital after Violent Assault Monday night

Cpl Josh Hanes of the Joplin Police Department tells us the suspect was still on the scene as officers arrived. That person was taken into custody without incident.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday evening shortly after 8:30 PM Joplin Police officers responded to reports of a disturbance at 320 North Wall Ave, Zahn Apartment Building.

Inside an apartment on the first floor officers found an unresponsive adult female who had been violently beaten.

METS ambulance responded and rushed the woman Priority One to an area hospital. She was not conscious.

Cpl Josh Hanes of the Joplin Police Department tells us the suspect was still on the scene as officers arrived. That person was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators are currently on the scene gathering evidence and we will update with more information as it becomes available later Tuesday from Detectives.

