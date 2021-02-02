Woman Rushed to Hospital After Violent Assault has Died, Autopsy Scheduled

January 18 the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, now two weeks later she has died at a local hospital

UPDATE: On January 31st, 2021 at 1:00 PM victim Ann McCrary, 63 years old of Joplin, MO died at a local hospital. An autopsy was been scheduled for February 2, 2021, at Southwest Missouri Forensics in Ozark, MO. The investigation is on-going.

We anticipate an update to charges for Casey Malone, 38, who is still in the Joplin City Jail, held on charges of Domestic Assault in the First Degree.

If you have any information regarding this case you are encouraged to call the Joplin Police Department, 417-623-3131, press 0 and ask to speak to the Sgt on duty.

ORIGINAL STORY: JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday evening, January 18, Shannon Becker told you first about a Violent Assault where the female victim was rushed Priority One to a Joplin hospital. The following day we learned the victim remains in critical condition.

The 63 year old female victim was unconscious as officers arrived. Her detailed injuries outlined by Capt William Davis on Tuesday, “severe injuries to several parts of her body, including a broken arm and head/facial injuries.”

The victim’s name is being withheld as next of kin is still being sought.

LIVE! MONDAY EVENING REPORT 320 SOUTH WALL, ZAHN APARTMENT BUILDING

It began Cpl Josh Hanes told us Monday evening as officers were called to the Zahn Apartment Building, 320 South Wall, regarding a disturbance around 8:30 PM.

Capt Davis goes on to state, “The suspect, Casey L. Malone, age 38, was located on scene and taken into custody for Domestic Assault in the 1st Degree. Charges were filed on [Tuesday] January 19th and Malone remains in-custody with no bond.”

Detectives with the Joplin Police Department are still actively working the investigation and further information may be released once it becomes available.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131. Press 0 and ask to speak to the SGT on duty.