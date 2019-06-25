Woman riding a bicycle dies from injuries received in crash

It's believed the female was operating the bicycle as transportation, not as a competitive cyclist

Monday evening around 7:15 PM a woman riding a bicycle crashed with a vehicle on West 7th in front of the Wal-Mart Super Center.

Joplin Police Department state in a media release, “A bicyclist was traveling west in the eastbound lane of traffic, lost control of the bicycle and was struck by an eastbound vehicle.”

The woman riding the bicycle is being identified as Amber Donellan, 28, of Joplin. Donellan was transported Priority 1, lights and sirens, to a local hospital where she later died. The driver of the vehicle was Anna Beal, 18, of Joplin. She was uninjured.

It’s believed Donellan was operating the bicycle as transportation, not as a competitive cyclist. She was not wearing a helmet. NOTE: wearing helmets while operating a bicycle in Missouri is not required.

According to Missouri Bicycle Laws: Bicycles are vehicles under Missouri law (307.180) and cyclists have the same rights and duties as operators of other vehicles (307.188) Cyclists shall ride in the same direction as traffic (307.191). For more details on Missouri bicycle laws and safety click here.

JPD’s Major Crash Team is investigating. More information will be released as it becomes available.