Woman Questioned by Staff, Pulls Knife on Employee; Charges Include Armed Robbery, Armed Criminal Action and Resisting

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening just before 7:00 PM Joplin Police responded to Academy Sports & Outdoors at 1717 S. Rangeline Road for a report of an armed robbery.

The female suspect was fleeing the store. But officers were able to capture her.

Detectives determined during investigation the suspect, Tiffany M. Madison, age 34 of St. Louis, Missouri, was concealing merchandise in the store and was confronted by an employee.

Capt William Davis tells us in a media release Wednesday, “Madison then grabbed a knife from the shelf in the store, removed it from the packaging and used it to threaten the employee. Madison then fled the store with the merchandise and the knife.”

Madison was transported to the Joplin City Jail.

CHARGES BEING SOUGHT:

Robbery in the 1st Degree

Armed Criminal Action

Resisting Arrest

