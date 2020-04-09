Woman now facing first-degree murder charge for killing boyfriend with her car

NOTE: CHARGES UPGRADED TO FIRST DEGREE MURDER, INTENTIONAL AND PREMEDITATED

PARSONS, Kan. – Charges have upgraded for a Parsons woman involved in a drunk driving crash where a St. Paul man was killed walking on the shoulder of US-59 in Parsons last week.

Kansas Highway Patrol investigators, upgraded the charges from Involuntary Manslaughter to Murder First Degree, Premeditated and Intentional, earlier this week.

Tiffany Jakee, 29, of Parsons was witnessed leaving the scene of a crash where she crossed over the center line of the highway onto the opposite shoulder striking the victim walking. William Alex Trieber, 29, of St. Paul, was killed on the scene.

Jakee and Trieber were in a relationship.

The crash occurred on the night of April 1 according to the Kansas Highway Patrol about 9:15 PM. Jakee was operating a 2007 Ford passenger vehicle, categorized as a hit and run crash in Labette County, on Southbound US 59 milepost 33.7 or .4 of a mile South of US 400 inside Parsons City Limits.

“[Jakee] was Southbound on US 59, South of Larsen BLVD. [Trieber] was walking Southbound on the Northbound shoulder of US 59, South of Larsen BLVD. [Jakee] drove left of center and passed another Southbound vehicle in a no passing zone. [Jakee] then drove partially off the roadway onto the Northbound shoulder and struck [Trieber].“ Case 2020-004206 CRASH NARRATIVE, Kansas Highway Patrol

Jakee is being held in the Labette County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. The complete list of charges is as follows:

MURDER IN 1ST DEGREE; INTENT/PREMED

DUI; 1ST CONV; COMBINATION OF DRUGS AND ALCOHOL

FAILURE TO STOP AT ACCIDENT; RESULT IN DEATH

DOMESTIC BATTERY; RUDE PHYSICAL CONTACT

AGG ENDANGERING A CHILD; RECKLESS <18 – 2 COUNTS

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office FB page provide more information regarding the case.