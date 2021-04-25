Woman killed in head-on crash near Oklahoma and Missouri state line in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Saturday about 3:30 PM Quapaw Nation EMS and Fire were alerted to a crash along the eastern edge of the county on E50th Road involving two vehicles.

Radio reports on first arrival stated it was a head-on crash that would involve extrication.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol state that Bruce W. Kain, 62, of Miami, Oklahoma, was driving a 2014 BMW traveling west on E50th. He was transported by Quapaw Nation EMS to Freeman West in Joplin, Missouri, listed in critical condition.

Karla Barton, 38, of Grove, Oklahoma, was traveling east on E50th, driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre. She did not survive and was pronounced at the scene by Quapaw Nation EMS.

Barton’s juvenile male passenger, 14, was transported to Freeman West in Joplin, Missouri, listed in critical condition.

“[BMW] was westbound on East West 50. [Buick] was eastbound on East West 50. [BMW] went left of center and struck [Buick]. Trooper D. Greninger of the Ottawa County Detachment of Troop L

Both drivers and the occupant were wearing seat belts. Weather conditions at the time of the crash were clear and the roadway was dry.

We will update this breaking news story with additional information here as it is released by authorities. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF