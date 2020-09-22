Woman killed in crash with semi

Newton County Sheriff's Office release information the deceased driver was a staff member stating, "We are a family here and her sudden passing has impacted us all greatly."

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Granby) — Tuesday morning shortly after 8:00 AM Newton County Central Dispatch Center began receiving reports of a two vehicle crash involving a semi tractor trailer and SUV on US-60 East of Granby.

Granby Fire Department, East Newton Rural Fire, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded. Also Missouri State Highway Patrol was notified of the crash.

On the scene troopers tell us this head-on crash involving a fatality.

Lisa Sharp, 51, of Neosho, Missouri, was driving a 2015 Ford Escape, and traveling west. Traveling east was a 2011 Freightliner tractor trailer, driven by Leonardo Vasallo, 65, of Dallas, Texas.

“Crash occurred as [Ford Escape] hydroplaned on wet pavement. [Ford Escape] crossed the centerline and struck [semi] head-on. Deceased pronounced at the scene by Newton County Coroner Dale Owen at 0818.” MAJOR CRASH TEAM INITIAL REPORT

The crash occurred approximately 3 miles east of Granby on US-60. Location above in Google Street View.

