Woman killed in collision with train, two grandchildren injured, flown to Springfield

PURDY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol state that a crash occurred in Purdy just after 4:15 PM on Wednesday. It claimed the life of a grandmother, and serious injuries to two of her grandchildren as they were flown to Springfield.
The initial report from Trooper R.W. Pace states that Fransisca Perez Salas, 59, died at the scene. As the 2000 Honda Accord she was driving eastbound, was t-boned by a Missouri and Arkansas engine traveling southbound. A Lowell, Arkansas, man, Michael Richardson, 51, was operating the engine.
“CRASH OCCURRED AS [car] FAILED TO YIELD AT A RAILROAD CROSSING AND WAS STRUCK BY [engine]. CROSSING MARKED BY CROSSBUCK SIGN AND PEDESTRIAN BELL.”Trooper R.W. Pace, Missouri State Highway Patrol
Perez Salas grandchildren, 3 and 8, were airlifted to Cox South in Springfield with serious injuries.
Late Wednesday evening when we were in Purdy a single wreath had been laid at the foot of the eastbound crossbuck.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash team investigated the crash through most of the evening. As we were on the scene MNA Railroad workers were still repairing damages caused by the crash.
The Purdy Missouri Police Department released a statement late in the evening regarding the incident.
On Wednesday February 19th at 4:21 P.M.
the Purdy Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the Washington Street railroad crossing involving a car vs train.
A 2000 Honda Accord driven by Fransiska Perez Salas, age 59 of Purdy was East bound on Washington Street.
The Honda Accord failed to yield to a South bound Missouri-Arkansas Railroad General Electric SD70 Locomotive operated by Michael D. Richardson age 51 from Lowell Arkansas.
Two juvenile passengers in the Honda Accord ages 3 and 8 were transported from the scene by helicopter to Cox-South Hospital in Springfield with critical injuries.
Mrs Perez Salas was pronounced deceased at the scene by assistant Barry County Coroner Gary Swearingen.
Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted the investigation.
Responding to the scene were the Purdy Police Department , the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Purdy Fire Protection District, Barry-Lawrence County Ambulance, Monett City Fire Department, Barry County Sheriff’s Department, Barry County Coroner and Thomas Towing.
We would like to thank those citizens that dropped everything to help us at the scene today.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Perez Family tonight.