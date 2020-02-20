Woman killed in collision with train, two grandchildren injured, flown to Springfield

PURDY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol state that a crash occurred in Purdy just after 4:15 PM on Wednesday. It claimed the life of a grandmother, and serious injuries to two of her grandchildren as they were flown to Springfield.

The initial report from Trooper R.W. Pace states that Fransisca Perez Salas, 59, died at the scene. As the 2000 Honda Accord she was driving eastbound, was t-boned by a Missouri and Arkansas engine traveling southbound. A Lowell, Arkansas, man, Michael Richardson, 51, was operating the engine.

“CRASH OCCURRED AS [car] FAILED TO YIELD AT A RAILROAD CROSSING AND WAS STRUCK BY [engine]. CROSSING MARKED BY CROSSBUCK SIGN AND PEDESTRIAN BELL.” Trooper R.W. Pace, Missouri State Highway Patrol

Perez Salas grandchildren, 3 and 8, were airlifted to Cox South in Springfield with serious injuries.

Late Wednesday evening when we were in Purdy a single wreath had been laid at the foot of the eastbound crossbuck.













The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash team investigated the crash through most of the evening. As we were on the scene MNA Railroad workers were still repairing damages caused by the crash.

The Purdy Missouri Police Department released a statement late in the evening regarding the incident.

