Woman hid behind shed as neighbor fired “multiple rounds” at her house and hiding spot; He’s jailed now facing multiple Felony charges

Vernon County Dep. Det. Brent Dawn Probable Cause filed says man’s behavior is escalating. He’s shot at other neighbors before.

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — A Vernon County man is in custody after shooting at a structure last Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Deputies with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on E 54 Hwy, east of Dederick Thursday morning after receiving calls of shots being fired.

According to Sheriff Jason Mosher, a structure was struck multiple times after 55-year-old Daniel Sands, of El Dorado Springs, fired a weapon. No injuries were reported.

Investigators served a search warrant at Sand’s home that same afternoon and found suspected methamphetamines’ and firearms which were seized.

The Probable Cause Affidavit filed by Deputy Det. Brent Dawn in Vernon County states the victim was a neighbor to Sands. She hid behind a shed while Sands fired multiple rounds hitting the shed and the house. Bullet fragments were found inside the home and lodged in the door of the shed.

This is an ongoing issue as Det. Dawn notes his belief the defendant, Sands, poses a danger to the crime victim. “Sands is a neighbor to the victim. Sands admitted in another incident that he shot in the direction of another individual. Sands is escalating by shooting at the victim.”

DANIEL SANDS, 55, CHARGED WITH:

Felony Assault

Felony Armed Criminal Action (2x)

Felony Possession of Controlled Substance (2x)

Felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2x)

Keeping or Maintaining a Public Nuisance.

He is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $250,000 cash only bond.