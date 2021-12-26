Woman killed boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve Cape Girardeau Mo. Police say; She’s charged with murder one, $2 mil bond

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Christmas Eve, Friday, just after 11:00 p.m. Cape Girardeau Police Dept. were alerted to a report of suspicious activity in the area of Barberry near Quince

According to Sgt Joey Hann, “Upon arrival, officers [detained] an adult female standing outside of a residence with apparent blood on her clothing. Officers entered the home to check upon the safety of any additional residents.”

Inside officers located a deceased male of the residence. “34 year-old male … who had apparent, fresh stab wounds on his body.”

According to numerous media reports a sword was the weapon used.

The female subject identified as Brittany A. Wilson, 32, of Cape Girardeau was taken into custody and later charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action in the death of her boyfriend. His identity has yet to be released.

Wilson is currently in custody at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail on a $2,000,000 bond.

