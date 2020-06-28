Woman escapes serious injury in rollover crash

The 45-year-old female was tranported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County emergency 911 received reports of a single vehicle rollover crash shortly before 3:00 AM Sunday morning. METS ambulance and both Asbury Fire and Rescue and Tri-City Fire were notified since the crash was in the vicinity of the jurisdiction line.

Upon arrival Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies reported that the Dodge Durango was upside down and the female driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

Tri-Cities Fire arrived and extricated the female. We were told she was able to walk from the vehicle which lay about 100 yards off the east side of MO-43 in a field.

The 45-year-old female was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D are investigating the crash. We will update more information as it becomes available here on our Joplin News First tab. CLICK here to save a bookmark on your phone.

Cottrill’s Towing of Joplin removed the vehicle from the crash scene.