Woman Dies after Accident Hooking up Gooseneck Trailer

Joplin News First

The deceased was hooking up a gooseneck stock trailer when she became pinned between the truck and the trailer.

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

GIRARD, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A Crawford County woman dies after a trailer pins her in an accident on private property. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 12:40 pm Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded to 1012 W. St. John in Girard for a vehicle versus pedestrian injury.

They say Martha Murphy, 68, was assisting driver Steven Murphy, 68, with hooking up a gooseneck stock trailer when she became pinned between the truck and the trailer.

She sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at Girard Medical Center.

CCSO RELEASE OF INFORMATION VIA FACEBOOK

FOLLOW OUR INSTAGRAM. LESS DRAMA THAN FACEBOOK, WE TURN OFF THE COMMENTS.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKMsykenSqy/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKMMwYGHpnt/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKMJInhnFkr/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKMEsvaHy3t/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKJ_BGanGTf/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKJ35_ZHuwq/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKI6E8pH90V/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKI2BH9nUcf/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKI14c9nV96/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First