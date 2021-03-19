Woman Arrested for Dealing Drugs Out of Her Apartment; ODET and Lamar Police Surveilled Residence for Month

LAMAR, Mo. — Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team continue their ongoing investigations in Barton County, Missouri. After a month-long surveillance of drug trafficking at a residence by Lamar Police and ODET investigators a search warrant was served Thursday at 806 Poplar, Apartment B.
“ODET Detectives arrested Mary Phelps, age 46, who resides at the apartment. ODET Detectives located a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine from the residence. Phelps Was charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance.”COMMANDER CHAD ALLISON, OZARKS DRUG ENFORCEMENT TEAM
Phelps was booked into the Barton County Jail and is currently on a no bond hold.
ODET’s primary function is to dismantle large scale Drug Trafficking Organizations as part of the Midwest HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Traffic Area); some of which are directly connected to the drug cartels in Mexico.
ODET is comprised of detectives that cover five counties in Missouri: Jasper, Barton, Newton, McDonald, and Barry. If you have drug information that could be helpful for ODET, you can reach them at 417-624-9365 or by calling your local agency.