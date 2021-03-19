Woman Arrested for Dealing Drugs Out of Her Apartment; ODET and Lamar Police Surveilled Residence for Month

LAMAR, Mo. — Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team continue their ongoing investigations in Barton County, Missouri. After a month-long surveillance of drug trafficking at a residence by Lamar Police and ODET investigators a search warrant was served Thursday at 806 Poplar, Apartment B.

“ODET Detectives arrested Mary Phelps, age 46, who resides at the apartment. ODET Detectives located a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine from the residence. Phelps Was charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance.” COMMANDER CHAD ALLISON, OZARKS DRUG ENFORCEMENT TEAM



MARY PHELPS, 46, LAMAR, MUGSHOT COURTESY LAMAR PD. GOOGLE STREET VIEW 806 POPLAR, LAMAR.

Phelps was booked into the Barton County Jail and is currently on a no bond hold.

ODET’s primary function is to dismantle large scale Drug Trafficking Organizations as part of the Midwest HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Traffic Area); some of which are directly connected to the drug cartels in Mexico.

ODET is comprised of detectives that cover five counties in Missouri: Jasper, Barton, Newton, McDonald, and Barry. If you have drug information that could be helpful for ODET, you can reach them at 417-624-9365 or by calling your local agency.

