63-year-old woman arrested in Baxter Springs, Kan. drug raid

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves releases details regarding a drug raid Wednesday morning. The operation was a coordinated effort by Baxter Springs Police and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies.

A narcotics search warrant was executed about 9:00 a.m. at 504 West 10th, Baxter Springs.

Sheriff Groves says his detectives conducted the investigation where the search revealed, suspected narcotics and paraphernalia. It was seized as evidence.

“Paula Deann Grisham, 63, was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of Possessing Meth, Possessing Marijuana and Possessing Drug Paraphernalia.” SHERIFF DAVID GROVES

Sheriff Groves anticipates as the investigation unfolds additional suspects to be charged.

This is a developing story.