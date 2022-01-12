63-year-old woman arrested in Baxter Springs, Kan. drug raid

Joplin News First

Sheriff David Groves anticipates more arrests as the investigation unfolds.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves releases details regarding a drug raid Wednesday morning. The operation was a coordinated effort by Baxter Springs Police and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies.

A narcotics search warrant was executed about 9:00 a.m. at 504 West 10th, Baxter Springs.

Sheriff Groves says his detectives conducted the investigation where the search revealed, suspected narcotics and paraphernalia. It was seized as evidence.

“Paula Deann Grisham, 63, was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of Possessing Meth, Possessing Marijuana and Possessing Drug Paraphernalia.”

SHERIFF DAVID GROVES

Sheriff Groves anticipates as the investigation unfolds additional suspects to be charged.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYpZ2jBvDHH/ DRUG RAID IN BAXTER SPRINGS, KAN. — WOMAN, 63, ARRESTED — KANSAS CITY MO POLICE DEPT SHARE TO SOCIAL MEDIA — “Apparently, the Independence Ave. Bridge gives flat tops. T-BONE CRASH MONDAY EVENING, ONE FEMALE DRIVER TO JOPLIN HOSPITAL WITH SERIOUS INJURIES — LIVE! Outdoor storm warning sirens testing in Joplin, Mo. monthly testing, Wed, 10:00 a.m. >> BIT.ly/33766cH — These warning sirens are for outdoor warning. Indoors use cell📱, local📺 or WX 📻. #joplinnewsfirst #shannbecker @joplincity @mo.ema Five arrested in Jasper, Mo. as drug warrant served at a property >> BIT.ly/3zOubke — Jasper Missouri Police Chief Karr states this is a continuing investigation related to drugs, drug activity other criminal concerns in their city. FIVE ARRESTED IN DRUG RAID AT A PROPERTY IN JASPER, MO. — #joplinnewsfirst #shannbecker Commercial structure fire in Miami, Okla., smoke visible for miles >> https://bit.ly/3FdiGDZ THIS ARTICLE SERVES TWO PURPOSES — 1) Anyone can join the Citizens Police Academy, free classes begin Feb. 3. 2) Those who are current law enforcement or seeking a career in LE? Apply now to Joplin PD. #joplinnewsfirst #shannbecker

This is a developing story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First