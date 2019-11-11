Winter Weather explanation, why bridges ice first

REEDS, Mo. (MO-37 & I-44) — Temperatures have plummeted today and icy rain continues to scatter across the area.

The Winter Weather advisory across the region reminds us that bridges ice first. That’s exactly what is happening today.

CURRENT TEMP: 23° (3:15 PM)

WIND CHILL / FEELS LIKE 8°

The air falls below 32° and then that cold air circulates above and below the pavement. So the surface of the bridge is colder.

You can even see where it begins at the seam, beginning of the bridge. Bridge is ice and the road with ground underneath is not ice (yet).

This bridge over Center Creek is just like all others. Use caution as conditions worsen.

MISSOURI: traveling you can download the MoDOT Travelers APP, it’s free.

OKLAHOMA: their website has a continually updating map www.okroads.org

KANSAS: www.kandrive.org is their interactive website map.