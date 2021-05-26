Wingfoot 3, aka Goodyear Blimp, makes a pit stop at Joplin Regional Airport

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon one of the vessels in the Goodyear Blimp Fleet floated over Jasper County and landed at Joplin Regional Airport. It was Wingfoot 3, tail number N3A. We were tipped off by our longtime friend, Ray Foreman, KODE 12 Chief Meteorologist.

CLICK TO VIEW THE ACTUAL FILED FLIGHT PLAN; GPS WILL SHOW BLIMP LATEST LOCATION

According to the filed flight plan N3A was at 1,600 feet and flying at 60 mph over Jasper County. It is coming from the SW over Ottawa County in Oklahoma before it crossed into Missouri.

You can download the FREE FlightAware Flight Tracker APP we used to track and find the data on Wingfoot 3.