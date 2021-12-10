Windy conditions as Joplin firefighters work to extinguish house fire on S Sergeant Ave; Two households displaced by fire

Two households will be displaced by the fire, which includes two children.

JOPLIN, Mo. – About 10:40 a.m. Joplin Dispatch were alerted to reports of a fire at 1719 S Sergeant Ave.

Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded emergency. A second alarm sounded immediately. Redings Mill Fire were requested to assist by covering a southern portion of the city of Joplin as crews battled this two-story wood frame structure.

The older home has two residences. An upstairs and downstairs. All persons were out of the structure safely.

Windy conditions, SSW winds 20 mph, blew smoke for blocks making the area smoky. Smoke billowed so much at times you could not see the structure.

The main part of the fire was at the rear of the home according to sources. We set our cameras at the rear for the majority of the time.

Fire was declared under control at 12:41 p.m. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. We will update this article with more information as it is released by authorities.

Two households will be displaced by the fire, which includes two children.

This is a Breaking News Story. Stay with Joplin News First. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.