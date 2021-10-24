Winds take down large tree, exposing 10 feet of gas line; Call 911 with utility emergencies

Always call 911 in a situation like this, they will call the proper utilities to respond emergency

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 3:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon as the winds began picking up Joplin Dispatch were alerted to reports of a large tree down at 809 South Pennsylvania, and it had exposed a natural gas line.

Joplin Fire Dept responded and SPIRE were notified by Joplin Dispatch..

Joplin Fire Dept on the scene described a tree down covering half of the road. And it pulled about 10 feet of a residential gas line out of the ground on private property.

One of the residents on the scene told us when the tree fell it was LOUD. And it barely missed hitting his truck, parked in the street.

The tree was moved to the side of the road by heavy equipment. Spire capped the line.

We will update with more information as it becomes available. If you experience anything like this always call 911 first. They will notify the necessary utilities.

