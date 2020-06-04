Winds peel back a roof on South Main

JOPLIN, Mo. — National Weather Service at Springfield at 3:31 AM released a Hazardous Weather Update.

6:30 AM Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a downed tree at Hwy D & Ozark in the Stella area. One vehicle had struck the downed tree, but no injuries. There were others in that area.

MODOT helped to set up traffic control at A highway and V Highway as a large tree was being removed. Report was an “extended period of time” to remove it.

7:25 AM LITTLE CRITTERS PET DAYCARE, ROOF RAISED: Our Joplin News First friend, Susan, let us know about possible roof damage in the 2100 bk of South Main (Thanks Susan!)

We dropped by and talked to Tabitha at Little Critters/Dinosaur. The wind must have been blowing pretty hard, is this new? “Yes it is! I said well it looks like I’d better call the insurance company!”

She also told us it is not leaking inside the building. So all their little critters will stay dry today.

Is the rain over? Meteorologist Adam Sherwinski told us he is watching these storms closely and he will be in the KODE-12 Severe Weather Center until Thursday afternoon when he hands over duties to Chief Meteorologist Ray Foreman.

FROM SPRINGFIELD NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Bourbon-Crawford-Cherokee-Benton-Morgan-Miller-Maries-Vernon-

St. Clair-Hickory-Camden-Pulaski-Phelps-Barton-Cedar-Polk-Dallas-

Laclede-Texas-Dent-Jasper-Dade-Greene-Webster-Wright-Newton-

Lawrence-Christian-Douglas-Howell-Shannon-McDonald-Barry-Stone-

Taney-Ozark-Oregon-

331 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020



This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of the Missouri

Ozarks and extreme southeast Kansas.



.DAY ONE...Thursday ...



Weather hazards expected...



Limited hail risk.

Limited thunderstorm wind damage risk.

Elevated flooding risk.

Elevated lightning risk.

Limited excessive heat risk.



DISCUSSION...



A severe line of thunderstorms will continue to move across

extreme southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks this morning.

Damaging wind gusts are expected with this line, as well as some

hail up to quarters.



Flash flooding will also be possible given the heavy rainfall

rates expected.



Hot and humid conditions are expected to unfold this afternoon,

which could bring heat index values well into the 90s.



Additional scattered thunderstorms can not be ruled out late this

afternoon into tonight.