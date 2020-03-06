Winds causing elevated fire risk; Vacant trailer burns near Oronogo

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Oronogo) — Tones sounded at 5:02 PM to alert Oronogo Fire District to a reported fire at a vacant structure, 9165 CR 200. Carterville Fire Department and Webb City Fire Department also were dispatched to the scene as well as Mercy Carthage.

Smoke was completely across the road at one point as firefighters arrived. Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies blocked traffic at MO-96 & State Hwy O and and also CR200 & Ivy.

There were no utilities connected to the structure. No inuries were reported either. The fire did not spread to other structures, firefighters managed to contain the fire.

Command was terminated at 6:26 PM.

Thanks to Jeremy S. for portions of our live! video. We cant be everywhere at once. That is why we rely on tips, pics and vids. Don’t just tell us news is happening. Show us news is happening.