Wind whipped structure fire Emerson Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just two minutes after midnight Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to visible smoke and flames by neighbors of a vacant residence at 1809 South Grand Ave in Joplin. Joplin Fire Department, METS ambulance and Joplin Police respond. Upon arrival Grand Command sounded a second alarm for more manpower and apparatus. “This primary structure is going to be defensive, going to be defensive!” sounded from the radio loudly as the flames sprang to life.

It was determined immediately that the residence was not occupied. The wind was very strong from the south and was threatening neighboring structures immediately.

Ladder 1 was raised within the first 15 minutes and was able to provide water support from above the wind-whipped flames. By 12:28 AM residents had been evacuated from the neighboring houses to the north and south.

1:09 AM fire declared out on the south exposure and controlled on the main structure. 2:33 AM fire was declared out.

The Red Cross was requested to assist with families that lived on the north and south side of the structure that were displaced. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available from Joplin Fire Department here on our news tab at FSHP. Click here to save it as a bookmark on your phone or you digital device.

